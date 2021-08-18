Make these fun whoopie pies for a sweet after school snack

Baking is a great way to get kids in the kitchen, especially when they can get creative and make the recipes their own with colorful additions like sprinkles and food coloring. Whoopie pies are a great example of a sweet treat that's even sweeter to decorate!

The ultimate kids’ cookbook for beginner bakers, from the editors of America’s #1 food magazine and bestselling authors of "The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook."



This collection is packed with tons of recipes for easy sweets and treats, designed with young cooks in mind and triple-tested by the chefs in Food Network Kitchen. Kids will get all the info they need to make their favorite desserts: muffins and quick breads, brownies and bars, cookies, cupcakes, sheet cakes, and more. The recipes are simple to follow and totally foolproof, and each one comes with a color photo and pro tips to help junior chefs get started in the kitchen.



Inside you’ll find:



• 110+ delicious recipes

• Fun food trivia

• A visual recipe index with a photo of every recipe

• Choose-your-own adventure recipes (such as design-your-own Whoopie Pies and Banana Bread)

• Crowd-pleasers like Red Velvet Brownies, Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies, Mini PB & Chocolate Cupcakes, Chocolate Candy Bar Layer Cake, and more!

• Fun food crafts such as cookie puzzle pieces and DIY sprinkles

• Amazing fake-out cakes including spaghetti and meatballs, a taco, and a pineapple

• Bonus food-themed activity pages with word scrambles, spot-the-difference photo games, and more

• Lay-flat binding and a heavy paper stock that will stand up to frequent use