Fun mocktails to try for Dry January and beyond

SEATTLE
Participating in Dry January or just looking to drink less in 2023?
Belinda Kelly from Simple Goodness Sisters joined the show to share a couple fun mocktails perfect winter and beyond!
Mulled Wine
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces apple cider (not spiced)
- 2 ounces SGS Apple Pie syrup (or less, to taste)
- 2 teaspoons SGS Mulling Spices blend
- 25 ounces of hot water
- 3 Rooibos tea bags (avoid cinnamon or other warm spices in a tea blend or the drink recipe will begin to get too strongly spiced, and taste more like potpourri than a lovely drink)
DIRECTIONS:
Heat 25 ounces of water in a large pot until it reaches a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium to maintain its heat without letting the water boil, and add tea bags and mulling spices. Infuse both in the water, it's going to smell great! Remove the tea bags first, after 3-5 minutes. The mulling spices will take 5-8 minutes to get nice and spicy. Then use a slotted spoon to remove the mulling spices from the tea. Serve warm in small mugs or punch cups. You can keep it warm in a crock pot for a party.
Cascade Mule
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 ounces Timber City Ginger Beer
- 1 ounce Berry Sage syrup
- 1/6 wedge Fresh Lime
- orasella cherry
DIRECTIONS:
In a cup half full of ice, add the berry sage syrup first so it floats to the bottom. Next squeeze in the lime. Top the drink with ginger beer and spear a cherry with a toothpick to garnish. Serve the drink with the cool ombre effect, but stir before drinking.
