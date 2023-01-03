Fun mocktails to try for Dry January and beyond

Mulled Wine

Heat 25 ounces of water in a large pot until it reaches a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium to maintain its heat without letting the water boil, and add tea bags and mulling spices. Infuse both in the water, it's going to smell great! Remove the tea bags first, after 3-5 minutes. The mulling spices will take 5-8 minutes to get nice and spicy. Then use a slotted spoon to remove the mulling spices from the tea. Serve warm in small mugs or punch cups. You can keep it warm in a crock pot for a party.