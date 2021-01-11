Looking for cheaper Paleo recipies? This new cookbook has you covered

"Frugal Paleo" by Tacoma's Ciarra Colacino features Paleo recipes that won't break the bank. #newdaynw

The Paleo diet is popular with a lot of folks with food allergies, but it can be very expensive because it uses a lot of meat.

A new cookbook, called "Frugal Paleo" from Tacoma's Ciarra Colacino, joined New Day NW to give us tips on how to eat Paleo without breaking the bank.

Chicken and Chorizo Stew

Serves 6 to 8

This soup filled my Dutch oven to the brim and cost me next to nothing to make. Can you believe I fed six hungry adults for less than twenty bucks? This stew starts with basic meat and potatoes, then adds fish, fresh tomatoes, and lots of spice. Thanks to a well-stocked spice cupboard, a pinch of this, a dash of that, and voila! Soup's on!

INGREDIENTS

-1 tbsp (15 g) lard, tallow, or duck fat

-3 cups (475 g) white or yellow onion, diced

-4 cloves garlic, minced

-12 to 16 oz (340 to 454 g) ground pork chorizo sausage

-4 cups (600 g) white sweet potato, diced

-4 cups (908 g) tomatoes, diced (about 2 lbs)

-1 serving Adobo Seasoning Blend

-2 tsp (10 g) coarse sea salt

-1/2 tsp red chili flakes

-5 cups (1.2 L) chicken stock

-1 lb (454 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Toppings: avocado, thinly sliced radishes, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges. Fresh jalapeno slices are welcome for those looking for some extra heat.

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat a Dutch oven or another large stockpot with a lid over medium heat and melt the fat. (I prefer lard in this recipe.)

2. Add the onions, garlic, and chorizo and cook until the onions have softened, about 6 to 7 minutes. Then add the sweet potatoes, tomatoes, adobo seasoning, sea salt, and pepper flakes and stir to combine. Now pour in the chicken stock and bring to a boil.

3. Once the broth is bubbling, carefully lower in the whole chicken breasts. They will poach in the spicy broth over the next hour.

4. Cover the pot and reduce the temperature to a simmer. Let the soup bubble away. Meanwhile, prepare the fresh toppings and store in the refrigerator until it's time to eat.

5. After an hour or so, remove the chicken and shred. Add it back to the pot and stir everything together once more. It's done!

6. To serve, ladle portions into individual bowls and layer in the fresh avocado slices, a small handful of thinly sliced radishes, freshly torn cilantro, and a squeeze from a lime wedge. If you'd like extra heat, why not throw a few jalapeno slices on top as well? Serve the stew right away.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Save money & stay gluten-free with these easy, delicious Paleo recipes.

For those on the Paleo diet, one of the biggest concerns isn’t the variety but the price. Luckily, Ciarra Colacino, creator of The Colacino Kitchen, has over 100 easy, wallet-friendly Paleo recipes that will feed the whole family. And this expanded edition includes 25 delicious new recipes that you can add to your weeknight rotation.

Ciarra uses flavorful but less expensive cuts of meat in traditional yet approachable cooking methods and shares her roll-forward technique for creating multiple dishes to maximize your time in the kitchen. You’ll love her keys to budgeting, tips for making items ahead of time, 5-ingredients-or-less seasoning blends, and other money-saving pointers.

Ciarra offers an incredible and practical selection of Paleo dishes for everyday eating including Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas, Stupid Easy Asian Beef, Chicken and Chorizo Stew, and Tater Tot Casserole with Sweet Potato Tater Tots! So, if you’re loving the Paleo diet but hate the amount of money you spend each month, this book is a must-have. Save your money, enjoy tasty grain-free meals and be healthy!