Cookie Power: How a frosted cookie can bring a smile

SEATTLE — Jenny Keller of Jenny Cookies Bake Shop knows her way around a frosting bag. She and Amity frosted ugly sweater cookies and chatted about the new pop-up shop at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.
Keller spent much of 2019 traveling around the state and the rest of the country surprising deserving people with a box of her delicious sugar cookies.
The #BigCookieGive was a success as people got to nominate others. Keller says cookies are an easy way to share the love and bring a smile to others. Try it!
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.