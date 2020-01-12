x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

Cookie Power: How a frosted cookie can bring a smile

Jenny Keller of Jenny Cookies shares frosting tips and talks about #BigCookieGive and the power of a cookie. Her new store is open in Alderwood Mall. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Jenny Keller of Jenny Cookies Bake Shop knows her way around a frosting bag.  She and Amity frosted ugly sweater cookies and chatted about the new pop-up shop at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.

Keller spent much of 2019 traveling around the state and the rest of the country surprising deserving people with a box of her delicious sugar cookies.

The #BigCookieGive was a success as people got to nominate others. Keller says cookies are an easy way to share the love and bring a smile to others.  Try it!

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.