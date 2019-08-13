SEATTLE — Whether you're looking for things to do with younger kids once school starts, or want activities to help older kids unwind after school that doesn't involve a TV or device, mom-blogger Susie Allison from Busy Toddler has plenty of ideas that are fun, interactive, and even a little bit educational.

Today's Projects:

Frozen Paint

The Rainbow Rice sensory bin, "The colors just pop and it's a must-see, must-try - especially since these are ingredients most everyone has at home already"

Hidden Colors is one of Busy Toddler's most popular activities and videos on Facebook. "Take a muffin tin, drop-in food coloring, and spoon baking soda on top to hide the color. When the child squirts it with vinegar, they get a surprise - who knows what color it will be?!"

Bubble Foam, "We take a hand mixer and whisk bubble bath with water to make an amazing foam. It's unlike anything else and takes just seconds to whip up"

Oobleck, "Mix corn starch plus water to make a non-newtonian substance that's part solid, part liquid, completely messy and completely awesome."

You can check out all the projects in Busy Toddler's Story Highlight on Instagram.

