Learning about all things eggs with cookbook author Lisa Steele

Lisa Steele, author of the "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook", shares some devilishly delicious recipes and egg-cellent facts about the beloved ingredient. 🥚 #newdaynw

Eggs are, without question, a staple in the kitchen. From breakfast to baking, it's hard to go a day without our beloved eggs.

Cookbook author and "Queen of the Coop," Lisa Steele, joined New Day to talk about her new cookbook, "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook", named after her popular blog. She also shares with us how to make her simple and tasty, "Baked Eggs in Butternut Squash Rings," perfect for an easy weeknight meal.

Baked Eggs in Butternut Squash Rings

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 large butternut squash

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 eggs

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh sage for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash the squash and cut crosswise into six 3/4- to 1-inch slices. Scoop out the seeds and hollow out the middle of each slice to allow room for an egg. Arrange the squash on the baking sheet and brush each ring with olive oil inside and out, then season with salt and pepper. Bake on the center rack of the oven for 20 minutes, until the squash has softened. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and gently crack and slide 1 egg into the center of each squash ring. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, and return to the oven. Bake for about 8 minutes, until the egg whites are set and the yolks are firm but not fully set. Use a spatula to slide the squash rings onto plates. Top with Parmesan, garnish with fresh sage, and drizzle with olive oil.

Recipes excerpted with permission from "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook" by Lisa Steele, published by Harper Horizon 2022, $27.99 Hardcover

MORE ABOUT LISA:

A fifth-generation chicken keeper, Lisa traded in her life on Wall Street for life on a farm in rural Maine, where she has kept chickens for more than a dozen years. The cookbook is jam-packed with not only over 100 delicious recipes for any occasion but also a range of foolproof techniques to help you perfect your egg cooking skills! There's no shortage of egg facts in the book either, if you've ever wondered how to determine an egg's freshness, or wanted to "crack the egg carton code", Lisa's your gal!

Check out Lisa Steele's cookbook here!