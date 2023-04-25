French Girl Style: How to get the look - New Day NW

Stylists Darcy Camden and Lisa Cole share the looks to put that “je ne sais quoi” into your spring outfits.

SEATTLE — The French girl look is a popular style trend in the U.S., known for its classic style and simple elegance.

So how can you pull it off?

Stylist Darcy Camden and style writer Lisa Cole stopped by New Day with easy tips to infuse a little “je ne sais quoi” into your spring outfits, inspired by current Parisian street style trends.

Cole just returned from a month in France and Portugal, and shared some of what she saw.

Q: What was the most exciting trend you saw in Paris?

Lisa: Oversized everything! I love seeing exaggerated fashion like oversized blazers and wide leg trousers. So comfortable, easy and chic.

Q: What do you think is the biggest difference between French fashion and American fashion?

Darcy: Americans focus too much on “rules” and the French just sort of wear what they like and feel good in. And while Americans love athleisure and often wear gym clothes all the time, French people generally get dressed in “real clothes”.

MODEL #1: CASUAL CHIC (trouser + bomber jacket + button down shirt + sneakers)

Stylist Tips:

Always balance something casual, with something elevated.

Sneakers go with everything (featured: Veja-store.com)

MODEL #2: EXPLORING THE CITY (jeans + t-shirt + blazer + sneakers + scarf)

Stylist Tips:

Play with proportion, oversize jackets and wide leg pants are comfortable and stylish.

Accessories like scarves, hats and bags make the outfit (featured: clarev.com)…but no berets!

MODEL #3: OUT TO DINNER (pleated skirt + cowboy boots + oversize blazer)

Stylist Tips:

Oversized blazers work with everything, from jeans to dresses of any length.

Pull out your pleated skirts and pair them with a chic pair of cowboy boots.

Q: What is your best French-inspired fashion advice?:

Lisa: Traveling to Paris always inspires me to find new ways to wear what I own. Packing into a suitcase forces me to take a limited number of items and then wear them over and over in different combinations

Darcy: Don’t worry so much about trends; invest in items that feel special that you want to own for a long time.