Find nostalgic items at this Fremont treasure

Fremont Vintage Mall has all kinds of fun items like records, clothing, jewelry, and more!

SEATTLE — We can't go back in time, even though sometimes we really want to, but we can own things that remind us of the past.

At Fremont Vintage Mall you can find diverse and classic items including local sports team merchandise, clothing, records, furniture, and prints of Seattle in the 19th century.

"We have more than 30 vendors around here," Gladys Luna, Fremont Vintage Mall assistant manager said. "And that's how we get our antique and vintage stuff."

