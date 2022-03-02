Broadway rap improv show comes to Seattle Rep

Cast members Aneesa Folds and Kaila Mullady from "Freestyle Love Supreme," joined New Day NW to tell us more about the show and demo their skills. 🎤 #newdaynw

Before "Hamilton" and "In The Heights," there was "Freestyle Love Supreme."

What started on Broadway around 18 years ago with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale freestyling on their breaks turned into a rap, hip hop, improv extravaganza.

The original hip hop musical phenomenon is playing right now through March 13, 2022, at Seattle Rep. It's the kind of show you could come back to night after night because no two shows are the same.

