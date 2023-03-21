Enjoy free outdoor adventures with this non-profit organization

The Service Board creates accessibility in outdoor activities for historically marginalized youth. 🏂🏄‍♀️ #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The pacific northwest is known for its great outdoor activities. Unfortunately for some people, activities can be costly. To bridge the gap, a non-profit organization, the Service Board, creates equitable access for youth from historically marginalized communities.

The Service Board will have a fundraising event called tSB Snow Camp at Crystal Mountain Resort Sunday, April 16.

You can check for volunteer opportunities here, and for the Service Board's upcoming events here.

Related Articles Transforming lives through outdoor recreation