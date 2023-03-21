x
New Day Northwest

Enjoy free outdoor adventures with this non-profit organization

The Service Board creates accessibility in outdoor activities for historically marginalized youth. 🏂🏄‍♀️ #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5

SEATTLE — The pacific northwest is known for its great outdoor activities. Unfortunately for some people, activities can be costly. To bridge the gap, a non-profit organization, the Service Board, creates equitable access for youth from historically marginalized communities.

The Service Board will have a fundraising event called tSB Snow Camp at Crystal Mountain Resort Sunday, April 16.

You can check for volunteer opportunities here, and for the Service Board's upcoming events here

