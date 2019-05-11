SEATTLE — In 2018, Janice Olson applied for a clinical trial at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, realizing it was her last chance for improvement in her battle against multiple myeloma.

While some may be discouraged or even nervous about enrolling in a clinical trial, it can lead to a better quality of life for cancer patients. In Janice's case, her own T-cells were collected, altered, and injected back into her body - turning her own t-cells into cancer fighters.

Dr. Damian Green from Fred Hutch and Janice Olson explain the science behind the CAR-T trial that Janice benefited from, the benefits of clinical trials, and how cancer treatments have evolved because of them.

