x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

Obsessive worthy salted caramels are just what you need on Valentine's Day or anytime

Fran's, Seattle, introduced the world to chocolate salted caramels in 1998. Confections are ready to be gifted in local stores or shipped. #newdaynw
Credit: Fran's Chocolates
All wrapped up and ready to be enjoyed, dreamy chocolate confections.

SEATTLE — When Fran Bigelow, founder, and president of Fran's started selling her chocolate salted caramels back in 1998 she had no idea they would become a cult favorite. Everyone from former President Barack Obama to Ina Garten and Martha Stewart is a fan!

Fran chatted with Amity about the joy she gets in producing a product so many people love, even 39 years after she started in Seattle.

Elegant, locally made gifts for your Valentine’s celebrations can be ordered online or in-store at all 4 Seattle and Bellevue retail locations.

Popular for Valentine's Day are the Double Chocolate Figs, Gray & Smoked Salt Caramels, truffles, and Dark Caramel Hearts.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.