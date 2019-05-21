SEATTLE — Isaiah Stanback is best known in Western Washington for his prowess on the football field. A standout at Garfield High School and the University of Washington Huskies, Isaiah's pro career included stints with the Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants, with whom he won a Super Bowl championship in 2011.

Now a successful businessman and motivational speaker, Isaiah's in Seattle sharing another one of his passions: encouraging student-athletes to be active citizens and make their voices heard. He's taking part in several events at the University of Washington for a non-partisan initiative called RISE to Vote.

RISE to Vote was created by the nonprofit organization Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), which aims to team up with the sports community to "eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice, and improve race relations."

RISE engages a variety of teams and players to educate collegiate and professional athletes on why voting is important. Stanback has been an active member of the initiative since retiring from sports and sees civic engagement as a way to honor those who fought for his ability to vote.

Connect with Isaiah on Facebook and Twitter: @IamSTANBACK

.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.