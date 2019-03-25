SEATTLE — T-Mobile Park is getting ready to open its doors to Mariners fans from all over at the Home Opener Thursday, March 28. The Mariners will be facing off against the Boston Red Sox for the first game in a four-game series. The M's have lined up an exciting array of events to wow fans and welcome the players back to the field.

Grammy-winning Seattle hip-hop artist Macklemore will perform live in The Pen at 3:30 pm and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready will perform the national anthem, while Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and fan favorite Edgar Martinez is slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Former Mariners' pitcher and current Root Sports Northwest broadcaster Ryan Rowland-Smith joins New Day Northwest to talk about the team's strong start in Japan and previewed the season. He also spotlighted three players to keep an eye on (two currently on the roster and one in the Mariners' system).

