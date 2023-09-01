Former Bachelor writes children's book about potty training

"Bachelor's" Jason Mesnick and Zach Phillips talk about writing their children's book all about potty training called "What's Your Poopoo Face?"

SEATTLE — Jason Mesnick has worn a lot of hats since his days on ABC's The Bachelor. Real estate agent, entrepreneur and now children's book author!

Mesnick, book publisher Zach Phillips and former Disney animator Adam Green teamed up to write a funny story about going number two on the potty.

'What's Your PooPoo Face' is the tale of a little boy and his dad who scour the earth in hopes to uncover remedy to his poo poo problems.

"When my son Ty was potty training, he would go to his preschool teacher, his mom, me an ask everyone what their poo poo face was, because it helped him get through it," Mesnick explained. "I made a powerpoint and shoved all our faces in it as if we were making the poo poo faces."

Phillips added rhymes and magical elements and Mesnick's potty training hack became an adorable book, now available to purchase on Amazon.

The publisher Family Fables is giving away 100 copies of 'What's Your PooPoo Face?'. To win the books for your school's library, take a photo of your poo poo face, tag FamilyFables on Instagram and use the hashtag #WhatsYourPooPooFace. The contest is open through the month of September.