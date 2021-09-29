Hawk Zone: What's up with that defense?

The Seahawks lost their second game straight! Not the season start Seahawks fans were looking for. What's going on with that defense? Should fans pump the breaks a little bit and give them a couple more weeks to get it together? Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to discuss.
Plus, Cliff chats about his 8th annual Dining To Make A Difference event for The Cliff Avril Family Foundation, to raise money for Haiti.
