x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

New Food Network competition show takes place at Hersheypark after dark

Host Sunny Anderson joins us to talk about the show and the unbelievable art the competitors make! 🍫 #newdaynw

If you love competition and chocolate, there's a new Food Network show for you!

"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" pits skilled pastry chefs against each other for an after-dark experience at Hersheypark where they will make Halloween-themed chocolate showpieces!

Host Sunny Anderson joined New Day NW to talk about the show.

"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" premieres Monday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on Food Network.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.