New Food Network competition show takes place at Hersheypark after dark

If you love competition and chocolate, there's a new Food Network show for you!
"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" pits skilled pastry chefs against each other for an after-dark experience at Hersheypark where they will make Halloween-themed chocolate showpieces!
Host Sunny Anderson joined New Day NW to talk about the show.
"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" premieres Monday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on Food Network.
