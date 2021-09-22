New Food Network competition show takes place at Hersheypark after dark

Host Sunny Anderson joins us to talk about the show and the unbelievable art the competitors make! 🍫 #newdaynw

If you love competition and chocolate, there's a new Food Network show for you!

"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" pits skilled pastry chefs against each other for an after-dark experience at Hersheypark where they will make Halloween-themed chocolate showpieces!

Host Sunny Anderson joined New Day NW to talk about the show.

"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" premieres Monday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on Food Network.