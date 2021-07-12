Book from creator of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' highlights the stories behind America's favorite dishes

The book answers questions like "What is American cuisine?" and "What national menu do we share?" #newdaynw

When you hear "American food" what do you think of? It's likely you'll come up with dishes that had origins elsewhere. "Food Americana" by David Page takes a deep dive into the stories behind American cuisine.

Page joins New Day NW to talk about the book.

David Page changed the world of food television by creating, developing, and executive-producing the groundbreaking show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Now from the two-time Emmy winner David Page comes the book "Food Americana," an entertaining mix of food culture, pop culture, nostalgia, and everything new on the American plate.

The remarkable history of American food. What is American cuisine? What national menu do we share? What dishes have we chosen, how did they become “American,” and how are they likely to evolve from here? David Page answers all these questions and more.

"Food Americana" is engaging, insightful, and often humorous. The inside story of how Americans have formed a national cuisine from a world of flavors. Sushi, pizza, tacos, bagels, barbecue, dim sum ― even fried chicken, burgers, ice cream, and many more ― were born elsewhere and transformed into a unique American cuisine.

"Food Americana" is a riveting ride into every aspect of what we eat and why. From a lobster boat off the coast of Maine to the Memphis in May barbecue competition. From the century-old Russ & Daughters lox and bagels shop in lower Manhattan to the Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. From a thousand-dollar Chinese meal in San Francisco to birria tacos from a food truck in South Philly.