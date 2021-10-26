Stay on top of your game with these focus-boosting foods

Parents, do you want your child to do better in school? You may want to take a closer look at their diet. Growing bodies need many types of nutrients.
Brain health coach Dr. Teralyn Sell has five brain-boosting foods that help kids, and adults, stay focused and on top of their game.
FEATURED FOODS:
1. PROTEIN (meats, cheeses, dairy, nuts, and seeds)
2. FISH
3. LEAFY GREENS (spinach, kale, watercress, arugula, and chard)
4. BERRIES (blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and red raspberries)
5. VEGGIE RAINBOW (bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, and tomatoes)
