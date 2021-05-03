Seattle's tie to 'Firefly Lane' and the Potato Head debacle - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Geraldine DeRuiter, Andrea Dunlop, and New Day Producer Joseph Suttner join Amity for a round of New Day Hot Topics!
Today's Hot Topics:
- Skinny jeans and side parts are out according to Gen Z! Half of today's panel is Gen X while the other half are millennials. Do we really care?!
- 'Firefly Lane' depicts a Seattle talk show... and New Day NW is Washington's only talk show! Are local talk shows this dramatic in real life?
- Frasier is getting rebooted! Are you watching? Does everything need a reboot?
- Hasbro recently announced Mr. & Mrs. Potato are going gender neutral. They've since reversed their statement saying the duo is here to stay -- they are only transitioning the brand name into just "Potato Head." What are your thoughts?
- We're almost one year into the pandemic. If you could go back to the very beginning of the pandemic, what advice would you give yourself to prepare for the bumpy year ahead?
