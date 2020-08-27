Help find a vaccine for Covid-19: Volunteers needed for clinical studies

SEATTLE — Dr. Steven Pergam, infectious disease expert at Fred Hutch, UW and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance says researchers are working on understanding and preventing COVID-19.
The public can help find a vaccine by volunteering for clinical trials. Volunteers are screened carefully and all the details on what's expected is available at the Corona Virus Prevention Network. Follow Fred Hutch on Twitter for updates on research.
