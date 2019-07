SEATTLE — Whether you're hitting the beach with friends or taking the kids to the pool, it can be a challenge to find a swimsuit that checks all the boxes. Darcy Camden from Styled Seattle is sharing her selection of swimsuits that are both stylish and suitable for different occasions.

Darcy suggests checking out these brands when swimsuit shopping:

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.