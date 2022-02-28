Local doctor talks about fertility on new podcast

Dr. Lora Shahine's new podcast, "Baby or Bust," aims to open up the conversation, and bust misconceptions, about fertility. #newdaynw

Going through fertility struggles can be an emotional roller coaster. All too often, those going through the experience suffer in silence, making it that much worse.

A local fertility doctor, Lora Shahine, MD, has spent her career opening up the conversation and busting misconceptions about miscarriages and fertility. Now, she's out with a new podcast that aims to bring fertility struggles out of the shadows.

"It's a wonderful way of connecting with people, sharing stories, and educating," she said. "Without lecturing at someone."

She spoke with New Day NW about her new podcast "Baby or Bust."