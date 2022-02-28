Local doctor talks about fertility on new podcast

Going through fertility struggles can be an emotional roller coaster. All too often, those going through the experience suffer in silence, making it that much worse.
A local fertility doctor, Lora Shahine, MD, has spent her career opening up the conversation and busting misconceptions about miscarriages and fertility. Now, she's out with a new podcast that aims to bring fertility struggles out of the shadows.
"It's a wonderful way of connecting with people, sharing stories, and educating," she said. "Without lecturing at someone."
She spoke with New Day NW about her new podcast "Baby or Bust."
