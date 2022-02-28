Remember these old places in Seattle? Local historian remembers beloved theaters, restaurants, and more

Local historian, Feliks Banel, joined New Day NW to share stories about lost places in Seattle that many feel nostalgic for. #newdaynw

Is there a certain place, maybe a restaurant or a store, that you remember fondly and have an attachment to?

In New Day NW's previous nostalgia special, historian Feliks Banel shared a list of places that have disappeared around Seattle. After that episode, many viewers reached out with places they missed.

Feliks joined New Day NW to talk about some of those places.

MOVIES & RECREATION

Lewis & Clark at SeaTac: A theater that offered multiple screens — and a bowling alley! It operated from 1956 to 2004.

Guild 45th in Wallingford: Guild 45th recently had its marquee torn off. It was a theater that opened its doors 101 years ago and closed down in 2017.

RESTAURANTS

Pizza & Pipes: A local chain where each restaurant included a mighty Wurlitzer organ and a live organist. It had locations in Bellevue, University Place, and Greenwood. The Greenwood location had the old organ from the Paramount Theatre.

Abruzzi’s: Abruzzi’s was a one-off, New York-style pizzeria on Pike at Sixth Avenue. It opened in 1956 and closed in 1994.

Dag’s: A local burger chain that had a highly visible location on Aurora Avenue just north of the old Battery Street Tunnel.

OTHER RETAILERS

Chubby & Tubby: An iconic local discounter on Rainier Avenue and Aurora Avenue. This place was great to buy Converse Chuck Taylors and cheap Christmas trees. It opened in the 1950s and closed in 2003.

Ernst Hardware: Ernst was a big local chain and the place to go for nuts and bolts and other must-haves, back when people could repair the analog stuff in their apartment or house (no smartphone-enabled gear at Ernst.)