SEATTLE — Bestselling author, actor, web series creator, and Queen of the Internet, Felicia Day, stops by to talk about her new book. Embrace Your Weird, a guide to discovering your own creative voice and passion in a fun and playful way.

Embrace Your Weird is interactive and set up as a part-guided journal and part-imaginative workbook covering important and inspirational topics like:

Discovering your hero self - Take note of which unique ideas and passions make you "weird" - and how this weirdness can be used as a superpower.

Take note of which unique ideas and passions make you "weird" - and how this weirdness can be used as a superpower. Vanquishing enemies - Use step-by-step strategies to confront and conquer threats like anxiety and perfectionism.

Use step-by-step strategies to confront and conquer threats like anxiety and perfectionism. Gathering allies - Cultivate a creative community, set up a network of friends, and engage with mentors/mentees.

Cultivate a creative community, set up a network of friends, and engage with mentors/mentees. Finding joys - Let yourself be silly or bored in order to give your brain room to stretch, explore, and spark ideas.

Let yourself be silly or bored in order to give your brain room to stretch, explore, and spark ideas. Starting a quest - Stick to daily creative habits so you're ready to work when a bigger goal is in sight.

The author will also be available for discussion at her book signing, detailed below.

EVENT INFO:

Book signing & discussion, Fri Oct. 11, 7 pm, University Temple United Methodist Church The Sanctuary, 1415 NE 43rd St

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.