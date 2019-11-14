SEATTLE — You absolutely have to know the name of Seattle fashion designer and milliner Sonia Wooten-Gill.

She's the founder of the FayeWoo Signature Collection, specializing in unique and beautiful hats for every occasion. She showcased her latest pieces, gave us some style advice, and inspired all of us to wear more hats .

Even our four-legged friends can sport some serious style from Sonia's line for canines, Sophie's Choice Couture Collection.

Sonia says don't be afraid, everyone can pull off wearing a hat. It's all about that "hattitude". When people first try on her hats, she sees their whole attitude change. Suddenly, they exude confidence and have some swagger because they look so incredibly good.

Segment Producer: Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas? Feedback? Contact Us.