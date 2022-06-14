Father's Day Gifts with a fashion twist - New Day NW

Fashion focused gifts to give your dad some style this Father's Day. #newdaynw

Still need a gift for Father's Day? Stylist, Darcy Camden joined the show and shared her favorites for dads this year.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Eye De-puffer

Something Darcy's male clients love is this eye de-puffer that has been sold out for months. It's finally back in stock and a great product to gift. This product is scentless, you just put it on and it helps to reduce under eye puffiness on the go.

Rodd & Gunn Straight Fit jeans

($128, Rodd & Gunn at Bellevue Square or roddandgunn.com)

Upgrade dads style with the perfect jean. This is the straight leg pant, which is not too tight or baggy. They are super soft and fits everyone.

Marine Layer short sleeve button down shirt

($98, Marine Layer at University Village or marinelayer.com)

Button down collar shirts are in. What's unique about this brand is that they offer in between sizes: "Marger" and "Larger" Go look at dad's closet and pick a new fun color he does not already own.

Snap Collar device

The hardest part about caring for your button-up collar shirts is keeping the collar crisp. This device goes over the collar right after you take it out of the wash. It snaps down on the collar and can be left over night. When it comes off, it leaves your collar straight and crisp. Perfect for travelling dads trying to keep their collars looking good!

Benjilock finger print sport lock

This travel lock can save up 10 fingerprints used to unlock the latch! It is perfect for when you need to lock up a bike, a shed, or gym bag! Its charge lasts up to a year.

Allbirds Tree Loungers

Everyone's favorite shoe that you can wear inside or outside. It is breathable and great for summer time to pair with shorts. No need to wear a sock, just slip it on. Dads want comfort and ease, with this shoe you get that with a stylish twists.

Darcy Camden // Founder & Chief Stylist