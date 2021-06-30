x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Father and daughter reveal what it's like to be a competitive athlete and parent one in new book

Olivia Karas is a four-time All-American gymnast, and her dad, Jim Karas, is a #1 New York Times bestselling author. #newdaynw
Credit: High Sign
Jim and Olivia Karas detail what it's like to be an athlete and parent of an athlete in their book "Confessions of a D-1 Athlete: A Dad and Daughter's Guide to Survival"

Being an athlete is hard, but it can also be hard to parent one.

Four-time All American gymnast Olivia Karas and her dad, #1 New York Times bestselling author Jim Karas, reveal all the insider secrets you need to know if you are an athlete or the parent of an athlete in their new book "Confessions of a D-1 Athlete: A Dad and Daughter's Guide to Survival."

The Karas' join New Day NW to talk about their new book.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.