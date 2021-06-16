Fashion-forward gifts for the dads and grads in your life

Every grad needs a great blazer in their wardrobe and dad definitely deserves an upgraded pair of comfy shoes or pants. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Have you run out of great ideas for that deserving father in your life? Need a few options for that recently graduated family member or friend? New Day NW stylist Darcy Camden of Styled Seattle curated a terrific list of gift ideas that are both fashion-forward and comfy!

Stylish gifts for Dads and grads from head to toe!

Best shoes: Baabuk Urban Wooler ($115, us.baabuk.com). These super comfortable shoes ever make the perfect gift for anyone making the transition from house slippers back to “real shoes”. They feature moisture-wicking wool (actually great for warmer weather) and easy slip-on elastics instead of laces. Machine washable and super durable. There’s even an option to customize the color of the shoe and laces for a unique, personalized gift.

Best pants: DUER No Sweat Pant ($129, shopduer.com) Available in slim, relaxed and jogger fit—they feel like sweat pants but look so much dressier. DUER calls them the best warm-weather pants on the planet because natural TENCEL fibers and innovative technology offer a super breathable, naturally anti-bacterial, and ultra-comfortable pant. I love them because they look great on every guy. This awesome company also makes all shipments carbon neutral.

Best shorts: Faherty All Day shorts ($98, fahertybrand.com). I know a lot of guys are looking for the perfect short, and I found it. The Faherty All day short—available in 7” inseam and 9” inseam—has the most perfectly tailored flat front style and quick-dry fabric that could rival a swim short. They’re made primarily of recycled water bottles with a little bit of cotton to keep them soft.

Best T-shirt: Common Strand Hemp Tee ($39, commonstrand.com). Made with 100% natural and organic materials, the Hemp Tee gets better (and softer) with each wear. The signature hemp fabric provides anti-microbial and odor-repelling protection to keep you cool and dry all day.

Best blazer: Bonobos Italian Knit Blazer ($298, bonobos.com). This blazer is a little bit of a splurge, but I think it’s worth it when you figure it’s uniquely perfect to wear to a job interview, on a date, to a wedding—basically anywhere. It looks equally great with jeans or dressier suit pants and the soft comfortable Italian cotton knit is breathable and soft (it feels more like a sweatshirt than a suit jacket) and it's comfortable in all four seasons. Bonobos.com allows you to customize fit, size, and length and it’s available in eight colors.