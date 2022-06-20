x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

FareStart shares delicious recipe for a mac n’ cheese bar

Chef Wayne Johnson also shares how they've been celebrating Juneteeth this month. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Chef Wayne Johnson also shares how they've been celebrating Juneteeth this month.

Who doesn't love good food and supporting a good cause at the same time?

Chef Wayne Johnson from FareStart joined the show to tell us what they're doing to celebrate Juneteenth and to share a delicious Mac n' Cheese recipe!

Mac n’ Cheese Bar

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups macaroni, uncooked (about 1/2 lb)
  • 2 Tbsp butter, unsalted
  • 2 Tbsp flour
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ tsp mustard, dry
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper, fresh ground
  • ½ tsp hot sauce
  • 1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded

DIRECTIONS:

For the pasta:

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the pasta and cook until al dente and drain.

For the cheesy sauce:

  1. While the pasta cooks, melt butter in a large pot over medium heat.
  2. Stir in the flour and stir for 1-2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and milk gradually, stirring continuously.
  3. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the dry mustard, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Reduce heat to low.
  4. Add ½ cup of shredded cheese at a time and allow to melt before adding more. Stir continuously until smooth and combined.

For the finish:

  1. Add the drained macaroni and stir to combine. Serve!

Mac n’ Cheese Bar Options/Mixins:

  • Pasta Options: Medium Shells, Cavatappi, Rotini, Fusilli/Bow Tie Pasta may also be used, just note that the cooking times may vary slightly.
  • Cheeses: A combination of Smoked Gouda, Monterey Jack, Gruyere, Fontina, and Mozzarella may also be used. Note that extra sharp cheddar or aged cheeses won’t melt as well.
  • Meats: Cooked Chicken, Ham, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Buffalo Chicken, Sausage, Kielbasa, and Hot Dogs.
  • Vegetables: Corn, Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Green Onions.

Related Articles

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Stream King 5 Content on King 5+ - New Day NW