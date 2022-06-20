FareStart shares delicious recipe for a mac n’ cheese bar

Who doesn't love good food and supporting a good cause at the same time?
Chef Wayne Johnson from FareStart joined the show to tell us what they're doing to celebrate Juneteenth and to share a delicious Mac n' Cheese recipe!
Mac n’ Cheese Bar
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups macaroni, uncooked (about 1/2 lb)
- 2 Tbsp butter, unsalted
- 2 Tbsp flour
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 cup milk
- ½ tsp mustard, dry
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper, fresh ground
- ½ tsp hot sauce
- 1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded
DIRECTIONS:
For the pasta:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the pasta and cook until al dente and drain.
For the cheesy sauce:
- While the pasta cooks, melt butter in a large pot over medium heat.
- Stir in the flour and stir for 1-2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and milk gradually, stirring continuously.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the dry mustard, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Reduce heat to low.
- Add ½ cup of shredded cheese at a time and allow to melt before adding more. Stir continuously until smooth and combined.
For the finish:
- Add the drained macaroni and stir to combine. Serve!
Mac n’ Cheese Bar Options/Mixins:
- Pasta Options: Medium Shells, Cavatappi, Rotini, Fusilli/Bow Tie Pasta may also be used, just note that the cooking times may vary slightly.
- Cheeses: A combination of Smoked Gouda, Monterey Jack, Gruyere, Fontina, and Mozzarella may also be used. Note that extra sharp cheddar or aged cheeses won’t melt as well.
- Meats: Cooked Chicken, Ham, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Buffalo Chicken, Sausage, Kielbasa, and Hot Dogs.
- Vegetables: Corn, Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Green Onions.
