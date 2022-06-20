FareStart shares delicious recipe for a mac n’ cheese bar

Chef Wayne Johnson also shares how they've been celebrating Juneteeth this month. #newdaynw

Who doesn't love good food and supporting a good cause at the same time?

Chef Wayne Johnson from FareStart joined the show to tell us what they're doing to celebrate Juneteenth and to share a delicious Mac n' Cheese recipe!

Mac n’ Cheese Bar

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups macaroni, uncooked (about 1/2 lb)

2 Tbsp butter, unsalted

2 Tbsp flour

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

½ tsp mustard, dry

¼ tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper, fresh ground

½ tsp hot sauce

1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded

DIRECTIONS:

For the pasta:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the pasta and cook until al dente and drain.

For the cheesy sauce:

While the pasta cooks, melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the flour and stir for 1-2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and milk gradually, stirring continuously. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the dry mustard, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Reduce heat to low. Add ½ cup of shredded cheese at a time and allow to melt before adding more. Stir continuously until smooth and combined.

For the finish:

Add the drained macaroni and stir to combine. Serve!

Mac n’ Cheese Bar Options/Mixins:

Pasta Options: Medium Shells, Cavatappi, Rotini, Fusilli/Bow Tie Pasta may also be used, just note that the cooking times may vary slightly.

Cheeses: A combination of Smoked Gouda, Monterey Jack, Gruyere, Fontina, and Mozzarella may also be used. Note that extra sharp cheddar or aged cheeses won’t melt as well.

Meats: Cooked Chicken, Ham, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Buffalo Chicken, Sausage, Kielbasa, and Hot Dogs.

Vegetables: Corn, Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Green Onions.