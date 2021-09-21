x
Fall hair trends to keep an eye on

Hair stylist Angelina Murphy says the biggest trend right now is the wolf cut! #newdaynw 💇
Credit: Angelina's Hair Studio
Angelina Murphy from Angelina's Hair Studio shares fall hair trends with us!

Looking to change up your hair for fall? Angelina Murphy from Angelina's Hair Studio dishes on the latest trends that are popular right now!

According to Angelina, the wolf cut, a shaggy, modern mullet, is very stylish right now. An off-sided lob and soft layers are also popular cuts for fall. As for colors, chocolates and warm, honey blondes are in.

Angelina joined New Day NW  to talk about these trends and some of her favorite products!

