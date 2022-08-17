Clogs are back this fall and you’ll love how they look on you!

It's not quite time to break out the spiced cider and pumpkin candles, but the stores are already displaying their fall fashions.
Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons joined the show to share a few of her favorite fall trends she's seeing!
Featured Trends:
- Plaid Blazer
- Oversized Blazer
- Cropped Blazer
- Cargo pants
- Satin Cargo Pants
- Black Clogs
- Tan Clogs
- Baby Boot Cut Jeans (Amity’s Fave! Use Code DAWN15 for 15% off!)
- Wide Leg (raw hem)
- Cowboy Boot
- Low Western Boot
