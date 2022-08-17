x
New Day Northwest

Clogs are back this fall and you’ll love how they look on you!

Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons says that besides clogs, oversized blazers and updated cargo pants are all in for fall! #newdaynw

It's not quite time to break out the spiced cider and pumpkin candles, but the stores are already displaying their fall fashions.

Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons joined the show to share a few of her favorite fall trends she's seeing!

Featured Trends:

