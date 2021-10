Sweater weather? More like shacket weather! Fall fashion trends to try

Fashion blogger, Dawn Parsons, joined New Day NW to show us 5 fall fashion trends from jeans to jackets. #newdaynw

Did you hear that sweater vests are back in style? Plus, vegan leather is everywhere from jackets to joggers!

Fashion blogger, Dawn Parsons joined New Day NW to show us five trends that will have you looking extremely stylish this fall.

Shackets:

1. Trendy Oversized Plaid Wool Shacket from Etsy ($169)

2. Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket from Nordstrom (sold out, similar styles available)

3. Shirt Jacket from H&M ($39.99)

4. Oversized Shirt Jacket from H&M ($34.99)

Moto Jackets:

1. Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket from Nordstrom ($40.97)

2. Suede Moto Jacket from Nordstrom ($188)

3. White Sand Jacket from Blank NYC ($198)

Sweater Vests

1. Syd Sweater Vest from Michael Stars ($148)

2. 525 Sweater Vest from Evereve ($78)

4. Rails Chandler Vest from Evereve ($188)

Vegan Leather

1. Commando Faux Leather Paper-Bag Pant from Evereve ($188)

2. Faux Leather Trousers from Nordstrom ($59)

3. Commando Faux Leather Jogger from Evereve ($148)

Straight Leg Denim

1. Agolde 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight from Evereve ($198)

2. 7 For All Mankind High Waist Cropped Straight Exposed Buttons from Evereve ($208)

3. Agolde Riley High Rise Straight from Evereve ($178)

4. Edwin Elin Straight Crop from Evereve ($168)