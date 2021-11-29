Use these six cool fall trends to accessorize your outfits

We make so many decisions during our day that what we're wearing might be the last thing on our mind, and our style may fall by the wayside. Fortunately, we've got someone to help!
Carolyn Yuen Marino, a local educator by day and fashion blogger by night joined New Day NW to give us a lesson in style with six cool fall accessory trends.
Featured trends:
- 70'S-STYLE HOOPS AND EARRINGS: These earrings with modern updates on retro styles are trending in full force.
- BLANKET SCARVES: These scarves are so cozy they could double as a blanket... are you asleep or awake under there? We'll never know.
- PATTERNED/FUN SOCKS: Protect your ankles from the chill in a chic way.
- BEANIES IN EVERY COLOR: They add a cool casual vibe to any outfit, and mask that second-day hair.
- LUG BOOTS: Boots with thick soles are still having a moment. Plus they elevate you a few inches away from all the rain puddles.
- HEADBANDS: They can pull together a look and add a pop of color/pattern.
Keep up with Carolyn on Instagram.
