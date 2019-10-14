SEATTLE — JiaYing Grygiel from ParentMap shares her top 9 favorite suggestions of activities to do with your kids during the fall.\

Pumpkin patches

Farm at Swan’s Trail in Snohomish has u-pick pumpkins AND an apple orchard (u-pick apples are done for the season though). New this year: flat fee of $16 per person age 3-16, $11 for over 16, on weekends for farm activities. Bob’s has lots of activities: 10-acre corn maze, donuts, bonfire pits you can rent, also a nursing cabin. Also a flat fee this year for activities ($18 weekends for everyone age 2-54).

JiaYing's favorite is Carpinito Bros. in Kent because it’s right off 167 and it’s low-key. The pumpkin patch is free to visit, and there is a small fee for activities like visiting animals and corn maze. You can also pick up a ton of fresh veggies at the farm stand!

Halloween

JiaYing's favorite holiday, "All the fun without the baggage. We have fun doing family costumes because there’s only a short window when everyone will play along." Seattle Park and Rec Halloween events.

Leavenworth

"Everyone thinks of Leavenworth in winter, but we love Leavenworth in the fall. Beautiful drive, fall foliage, Oktoberfest, and NOT crowded. Tons of window shopping for adults and kids (Kris Kringle, 2-story Christmas store), horseback riding, Nutcracker Museum, gelato."

Salmon

Renton library was built on a bridge over the Cedar River -- see the salmon and learn about their migration. Volunteer naturalists on weekends. Check out: Cedar River Salmon Journey and more Salmon events.

Indoor option: New Burke Museum

Opening weekend is Oct. 11-13. The new museum turns itself inside out, so you can see all the scientists at work.

Indigenous People’s Day

A new exhibit at the Seattle Children's Museum called Tribal Tales highlights local indigenous cultures. Not just from the past, but that the communities are active and vibrant today.

Playgrounds

New: Edmonds’ first inclusive playground, Seaview Park

New: Wallingford Playground with huge fort

Jennings Memorial Park in Marysville (not new, but a great place for a family outing)

Best indoor pools for kids

Montlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion: Best in the region for tots. Large shallow water pool area with sloped entry.

Lynnwood Recreation Center: 2 water slides, sprayers, lazy river, fountains, shallow play area. You can book tickets online up to 2 weeks in advance to guarantee a spot.

Rainier Beach: "Best pool in the city. 93-degree leisure pool, lazy river."

Pike Place

"Now the tourists are gone and the cruise season is over, you can go and enjoy Pike Place. Check out the view without the Viaduct. Spend an afternoon wandering the shops downstairs. Our favorite is the Miniature Car Dealership."

