Will extreme temps in the Pacific Northwest be a routine occurrence?

SEATTLE — Former KING 5 meteorologist Jeff Renner joined Amity to talk about the recent heatwave in our area that led to hundreds of deaths in Oregon and Washington.
Renner, who consults on weather and climate issues talked about the increasingly warm temperatures over the past few decades, as well as the concept of climate "attribution" as it relates to climate change contributing to extreme weather.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.