Will extreme temps in the Pacific Northwest be a routine occurrence?

Former KING 5 meteorologist Jeff Renner, now consulting on weather issues, talks high heat, climate change, and what's ahead. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Former KING 5 meteorologist Jeff Renner joined Amity to talk about the recent heatwave in our area that led to hundreds of deaths in Oregon and Washington.

Renner, who consults on weather and climate issues talked about the increasingly warm temperatures over the past few decades, as well as the concept of climate "attribution" as it relates to climate change contributing to extreme weather.