SEATTLE — Go back in time with an authentic paddle-wheel cruise with Victory Cruises for your next vacation, owned by the American Queen Steamboat Company.

A cruise offers the perfect opportunity to experience water and land, as well as some iconic American history. The 2019 cruise voyages range from the Great Lakes to New England to Canada and St. Lawrence.

Victory I and Victory II are sister ships that operate these voyages from May to October each year. "Victory I touches on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and then in Detroit, we hit the Ford Museum, which is more than just automobiles," said Karen Freundlich from Victory Cruises. "It touches on every single one of your senses."

If you're looking for a different kind of cruise experience, a steamboat may be the right vessel for you.

On your way to these iconic American destinations, the Victory vessels offer outdoor lounge areas to watch the rivers and lakes go by, and spacious, comfortable rooms if you are aboard the ship in the colder months.

Victory vessels offer outdoor lounge areas that are excellent relaxation areas during the summer months.

The cruises offer vacationers to pick and choose what they do with their time. At some stops, "hop on, hop off experiences" are available, "Motorcoaches roll, depending on how big the port is, every 20 minutes or so," said Freundlich. "And they take you to each stop so if you don't want to get off at a certain stop, you can stay on . . . so you get to work around your own time."

The American Queen is the only traditional paddle-wheeler in the United States.

In addition to the Victory vessels, American Queen Steamboat Company operates The American Queen, the only traditional paddle-wheeler in the United States, complete with a calliope. The calliope is an instrument with large whistles, similar to train whistles on large locomotives.

"It's powered by the paddle-wheel," said Freundlich. "The steam comes up through the pipes and you've got the organist there that can play various songs. We also invite the guests on board to play and get the experience of the calliope. We play it every time we roll out of port."

If you are looking for an intimate, relaxing cruise rich in American history, Victory Cruise Line's classic steamboats should be your next vacation.

"Call AAA, touch base with a travel agent there," said Freundlich. "You don't have to be AAA member to reach out to them to explore your vacation options."

