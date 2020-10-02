TULALIP, Wash. — Humble Stitches, Generous Threads: Quilts from Indian Country is a celebration of quilting designs created by students and community members that tell stories of their tribe's cultural history.

The Northwest Indian College show, is being organized by Lakota Tribe member and site manager Colette Keith. Lummi Tribe member and 5th grader at Central Elementary School in Ferndale, Cara Jo Retasket, has a quilt on display, along with fellow tribe member and Northwest Indian College junior, Stephanie Cultee.

EVENT INFO: Humble Stitches, Generous Threads: Quilts from Indian Country, Feb.11-13 at the Tulalip Tribes Administration Building, 6406 Marine Drive, Tulalip, WA 98271. The event is free.

"There will be over 30 unique quilts on display with noticeable traits to their respectable region of influence. Whether it is Coast Salish design with trigons, crescents, and circles, a plains lone star quilt, a Northeastern woodland ribbon flower design, a Southwest Hopi pinwheel, or a Seminole patchwork style, all were beautifully crafted with a labor of love.

Traditionally, quilts in all regions are to be gifted to loved ones or someone you want to honor. A symbolism of generosity and respect that can be gifted during ceremonies and gatherings. Tulalip has a long history of crafting and sharing during community gatherings. In 1950, at what people in the local area called the thrift shop at the bottom basement of an old gathering community hall is where a lot of the traditions of quilting were passed down. The tradition is being carried on at NWIC Tulalip campus where students and community members gather together and craft quilts that will soon be displayed for everyone to marvel at the workmanship." - Tulalip News.

