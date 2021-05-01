Up your fitness game: 5 exercises for your ABS and Arms

SEATTLE — Better fitness and workouts top the list for resolutions at the start of each year. Stephen Hitt, owner, and trainer at Crossfit Industrious in Lynnwood and South Lake Union says the key to staying with it is to start slow and simple.
He's got 3 workouts, each 15-20 minutes that you can rotate. First up:
Abs & Arms
Do 15 reps of each exercise and repeat the circuit for a total of 15 minutes
- Russian Twist
- Bicep Curl
- Reverse Sit-up
- The Press
- Mountain Climbers
