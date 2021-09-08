Seattle's Can Can dancers make exciting return to the stage 🤩

After over a year of hiatus, Can Can is re-opening at their new location in Pike Place Market. Watch New Day NW host Amity Addrisi try a Can Can dance! 💃 #newdaynw

SEATTLE — For 15 years, Can Can Culinary Cabaret put on 14 shows a week. During the pandemic, the theatre closed for over a year. The team missed their audiences and the deep connection they had with them.

"It's been tough. It's been both a financial and emotional roller-coaster," Chris Pink, Can Can artistic director and founder said. "And we had a lot of false starts and things like that. So it's been really rough, but we've just kept to it."

Pink said they've been able to keep many of their former dancers, and they will appear in their grand re-opening event, the Glitter Gala.

"It's a chance to reunite," Fae Pink, Can Can co-founder and choreographer, said of the show. "Put on your sparkly clothes and just feel alive again, and feel that connection with performers and loved ones and just have a good time celebrating life."

The Glitter Gala will be held through Sept. 26. Get tickets here.

Can Can Culinary Cabaret is located in Pike Place Market, 1530 1/2 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101.