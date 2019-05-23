SEATTLE — Grieving is a traumatic process in the first place, but grieving the loss of a child is especially difficult. Sandra Anderson lost her son, Kirk, when he was 17. As she learned more about his troubled life, she was forced to reevaluate many things she thought she knew about her son. However, through the healing process and with the help of a 12-step program, Sandra began to find peace and joy in her life again. Anderson wrote "Troubled Mother, Troubled Son," in the hopes of helping other people with similar stories. Anderson joins New Day Northwest to tell us more about her story.

To contact Sandra you can e-mail her at ssandersonbooks@gmail.com.

