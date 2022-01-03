x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Evening's Saint Bryan cooks with us!

He shares a recipe for goulash that his family loves. 🍽️ #newdaynw

There's nothing like a warm, hearty meal to enjoy in the winter. And we know just the person to share a recipe with us that fits that criteria!

Evening's Saint Bryan joined New Day NW to demonstrate his family's favorite comfort meal - goulash.

Saint’s Famous Family Goulash

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • ½ cup yellow onion chopped
  • Johnny’s Seasoning
  • 2 medium tomatoes diced OR 1 can Petite Cut tomatoes
  • 1 box elbow macaroni
  • 1 container beef broth
  • 1 cup medium cheddar
  • 1 cup aged white cheddar (Saint recommends Kerrygold or other quality aged white cheese)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cook noodles in beef broth and water (50/50)
  2. Brown ground beef, add onions, and turn heat down to medium-high
  3. Add Johnny's Seasoning (to taste but start with 1 tsp)
  4. Once onion has softened, add tomatoes.
  5. Place cooked noodles in large bowl. Add goulash on top. Top off with a bit more Johnny's and then add cheese which should melt. Eat.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

In Other News

Book examines how the pandemic changed the way we love - New Day NW