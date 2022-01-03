Evening's Saint Bryan cooks with us!

There's nothing like a warm, hearty meal to enjoy in the winter. And we know just the person to share a recipe with us that fits that criteria!
Evening's Saint Bryan joined New Day NW to demonstrate his family's favorite comfort meal - goulash.
Saint’s Famous Family Goulash
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- ½ cup yellow onion chopped
- Johnny’s Seasoning
- 2 medium tomatoes diced OR 1 can Petite Cut tomatoes
- 1 box elbow macaroni
- 1 container beef broth
- 1 cup medium cheddar
- 1 cup aged white cheddar (Saint recommends Kerrygold or other quality aged white cheese)
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook noodles in beef broth and water (50/50)
- Brown ground beef, add onions, and turn heat down to medium-high
- Add Johnny's Seasoning (to taste but start with 1 tsp)
- Once onion has softened, add tomatoes.
- Place cooked noodles in large bowl. Add goulash on top. Top off with a bit more Johnny's and then add cheese which should melt. Eat.
