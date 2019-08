SEATTLE — Just because you opt for cremation doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't have a designated place to remember a loved one's life and visit as often as you'd like. With cremation trends on the rise, John Krake from Dignity Memorial is here to discuss the many different memorialization options available.

This segment sponsored by Dignity Memorial. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.