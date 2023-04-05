x
New Day Northwest

Ethan Stowell's recipe for panzanella

Credit: KING 5
Ethan Stowell joined the show to share a recipe from "Chemo Kitchen," a cookbook featuring recipes to battle taste change caused by chemotherapy.

SEATTLE — For anyone out there whose had cancer touch their life, you know it can impact all aspects of life. And that includes food!

The Chemo Kitchen is out with a cookbook featuring Seattle chefs with recipes to battle taste change caused by chemotherapy.

One of the chefs who contributed a recipe to the book is Seattle chef Ethan Stowell. He joined the show to share it.

Panzanella with Fresh Mozzarella 

by Matthew Buchanan

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup cucumber, sliced
  • 3 ounces fresh mozzarella
  • 3 basil leaves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup olives
  • 1/4 cup red onion, sliced
  • Stale, good-quality rustic bread (sourdough, baguette, etc.)
  • Good olive oil, to taste 
  • Red wine vinegar, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. ﻿﻿﻿Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
  2. ﻿﻿﻿Take three or four 1-inch-thick slices of the bread, sprinkle them with a little olive oil, and either grill them (my personal preference), broil them, or toast them in a toaster oven. A little char is a good thing, but don't dry them out completely.
  3. ﻿﻿﻿Cut the bread into large cubes and throw the cubes in the bowl with all of the other ingredients.
  4. ﻿﻿﻿Add about 1 tablespoon vinegar and 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil, or as much as you like.
  5. ﻿﻿﻿Toss everything together well and let the bread soak up the juices. Finish with a little sea salt and cracked pepper.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

