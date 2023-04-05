Ethan Stowell's recipe for panzanella

Ethan Stowell joined the show to share a recipe from "Chemo Kitchen," a cookbook featuring recipes to battle taste change caused by chemotherapy. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — For anyone out there whose had cancer touch their life, you know it can impact all aspects of life. And that includes food!

The Chemo Kitchen is out with a cookbook featuring Seattle chefs with recipes to battle taste change caused by chemotherapy.

One of the chefs who contributed a recipe to the book is Seattle chef Ethan Stowell. He joined the show to share it.

Panzanella with Fresh Mozzarella

by Matthew Buchanan

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup cucumber, sliced

3 ounces fresh mozzarella

3 basil leaves, chopped

1/4 cup olives

1/4 cup red onion, sliced

Stale, good-quality rustic bread (sourdough, baguette, etc.)

Good olive oil, to taste

Red wine vinegar, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

﻿﻿﻿Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large mixing bowl. ﻿﻿﻿Take three or four 1-inch-thick slices of the bread, sprinkle them with a little olive oil, and either grill them (my personal preference), broil them, or toast them in a toaster oven. A little char is a good thing, but don't dry them out completely. ﻿﻿﻿Cut the bread into large cubes and throw the cubes in the bowl with all of the other ingredients. ﻿﻿﻿Add about 1 tablespoon vinegar and 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil, or as much as you like. ﻿﻿﻿Toss everything together well and let the bread soak up the juices. Finish with a little sea salt and cracked pepper.

