Ethan Stowell's recipe for panzanella

SEATTLE — For anyone out there whose had cancer touch their life, you know it can impact all aspects of life. And that includes food!
The Chemo Kitchen is out with a cookbook featuring Seattle chefs with recipes to battle taste change caused by chemotherapy.
One of the chefs who contributed a recipe to the book is Seattle chef Ethan Stowell. He joined the show to share it.
Panzanella with Fresh Mozzarella
by Matthew Buchanan
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup cucumber, sliced
- 3 ounces fresh mozzarella
- 3 basil leaves, chopped
- 1/4 cup olives
- 1/4 cup red onion, sliced
- Stale, good-quality rustic bread (sourdough, baguette, etc.)
- Good olive oil, to taste
- Red wine vinegar, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
- Take three or four 1-inch-thick slices of the bread, sprinkle them with a little olive oil, and either grill them (my personal preference), broil them, or toast them in a toaster oven. A little char is a good thing, but don't dry them out completely.
- Cut the bread into large cubes and throw the cubes in the bowl with all of the other ingredients.
- Add about 1 tablespoon vinegar and 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil, or as much as you like.
- Toss everything together well and let the bread soak up the juices. Finish with a little sea salt and cracked pepper.
