SEATTLE — Outdoor entertaining is the best way to enjoy the summer weather and the company of loved ones. Whether you have a large backyard or a smaller deck, there are simple ways to make the most out of your next gathering.

Kennesha Buycks, the creator and designer behind Restoration House, is here to share her ideas and picks for jazzing up your next outdoor entertaining endeavor - including charcuterie boards for adults and kids, DIY pest control using essential oils, and reusable/compostable dishes, flatware and napkins.

Buycks' DIY, lifestyle, and home blog has an accompanying book that can guide you in making your home the most comfortable, inviting, and mindful space it can be, even if you don't have a large budget. Restoration House: Creating a Home That Gives Life and Connection to All Who Enter is available now.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.