In the 1970’s, Philip K. Dick, Terence McKenna, and Robert Anton Wilson pioneered the emergence of a new psychedelic spirituality in America. Their writings changed the way millions of readers thought, dreamed, and experienced reality.

Award-winning journalist and 1970's counterculture expert Erik Davis joins New Day to discuss his new book, "High Weirdness: Drugs, Esoterica, and Visionary Experience in the Seventies," which explores this strange history and how these movements of the '70s remain impactful in America today.

