SEATTLE — Millions of Washingtonians and Americans affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach could be entitled to a payout after the company announced a settlement.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, along with 49 other attorney generals, said the credit-reporting agency will pay up to $700 million because of the breach.

“We think that’s an appropriate penalty for, frankly, compromising the personal information of millions of Washingtonians and of Americans,” said Ferguson.

Of that $700 million, $425 million of it will be allocated to pay consumers. Affected individuals will be entitled to a minimum of $125 dollars, but it could be more if you spent money on attorney fees or other services to deal with the breach, Ferguson said.

An estimated three million Washingtonians were affected, according to Ferguson. If you think you were one of those people, you can file a claim on the Equifax data breach settlement website.

Ferguson recommends people take steps to stay on top of their personal information, such as checking their credit card statements regularly, so if something does happen you see it right away.

“I hate to say it’s a new normal, but it really is the new normal in this day and age,” said Ferguson.

