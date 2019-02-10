SEATTLE — It's no secret that fitness is an important key to living a healthy life.

Enhance Fitness is a part of Sound Generation, a non-profit organization serving older adults and adults with disabilities in King County. This low-cost, adaptable exercise program works with seniors of all levels to help them meet their fitness goals.

Brittany Blue (Sound Generation) and Ernestine Robbins (Enhance Fitness) join us to discuss the importance of fitness as we age and demonstrate a few exercises from the class.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.