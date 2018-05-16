End of Life Washington informs us about how to make difficult end-of-life choices and some of the best ways to prepare. Today we are learning about some key documents you may need at this point in your life.

Some of the documents Sally mentions are:

1. Advance Directive for Healthcare

2. Advance Directive for Mental Health, Dementia and Alzheimers

3. Instructions for Oral Feeding and Drinking

4. POLST form

For more information visit: www.endoflifewa.org or www.gyst.com

