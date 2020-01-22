BOTHELL, Wash. — Emotional Intelligence is all about making good decisions. These choices and behaviors not only keep us healthy, but help us reach our full potential. Teaching your child how to be emotionally intelligent can help them make good choices and practice healthy behaviors.

Dr. David Reuter from Allegro Pediatrics in Bothell visits New Day to talk about how you can cultivate emotional intelligence within your children.

5 Qualities of an Emotionally Intelligent Child

Calm

Confident

Controlled

Curious

Kind

